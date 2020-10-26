'Yes, Uddhav Thackeray needs to take Hindutva certificate from RSS': BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Left Menu
Terming Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai a "flop film", BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday hit back at party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the latter's Hindutva has become "adulterated" after allying with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and he needs a "Hindutva certificate" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:33 IST
BJP leader Ashish Shelar addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Terming Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai a "flop film", BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday hit back at party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the latter's Hindutva has become "adulterated" after allying with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and he needs a "Hindutva certificate" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally yesterday was like a flop film on OTT platform. Uddhav Thackeray compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva. His Hindutva is now adulterated after going with Congress and the NCP. Yes, Uddhav needs to take Hindutva certificate from RSS," said Shelar addressing a press conference here.

"You keep saying topple this government because of your insecurity. Devendra Fadnavis has already asked you to first run this government," Shelar added. Shelar's remarks came after Thackeray, speaking at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Sunday, raised the 'Hindutva issue', which had been hotly debated after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "secular" remark aimed at him.

"We are being asked about Hindutva, about why we are not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," the chief minister had said. "A peculiar thing is happening in the country, ... COVID-19 has impacted the economy but the government's focus is on toppling governments in other states. BJP is inviting anarchy by doing so. It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," Thackeray had said. (ANI)

