Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian ex-PM Najib seeks support for opposition leader's premiership bid

Najib's support for Anwar could deepen turmoil for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing calls to resign after Malaysia's king rejected a request for him to declare emergency rule amid a leadership challenge from Anwar. Muhyiddin has a two-seat majority in the Southeast Asian nation's parliament and any shift in support from within his coalition would mean he loses the majority.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:46 IST
Malaysian ex-PM Najib seeks support for opposition leader's premiership bid
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Malaysian premier and now-ruling party lawmaker Najib Razak sought support from coalition lawmakers on Monday to back a prime ministerial bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim - the latest twist to the political crisis in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar was one of the key leaders in a coalition that defeated Najib in a historic election in 2018. Najib has since been convicted of corruption and sentenced to 12 years in jail. He's out on bail and has appealed the verdict. Najib's support for Anwar could deepen turmoil for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing calls to resign after Malaysia's king rejected a request for him to declare emergency rule amid a leadership challenge from Anwar.

Muhyiddin has a two-seat majority in the Southeast Asian nation's parliament and any shift in support from within his coalition would mean he loses the majority. Najib, in response to reports on his support for Anwar, said his first suggestion was for his UMNO party to push for a date for fresh elections once the COVID-19 outbreak is under control.

If that is rejected by the ruling coalition, UMNO should be open to working with Anwar's party under certain conditions. In a Monday meeting of the Barisan Nasional coalition to which UMNO belongs, Najib asked lawmakers in the alliance to endorse Anwar, three sources familiar with the matter said. Many of his coalition allies were against the idea, they said.

Anwar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Najib's backing of Anwar marks a striking turnaround in their relationship.

Anwar, who has long led Malaysia's opposition with a reform agenda, was jailed during the Najib administration on sodomy charges, which he denied and said were politically motivated. Anwar then joined hands with foe-turned-ally Mahathir Mohamad, a longtime former prime minister, for the 2018 election in which they defeated Najib, who was facing graft allegations in a multi-billion-dollar scandal. Mahathir, now 95, later stepped down and was replaced by Muhyiddin.

Anwar had last month said that he had the support of majority lawmakers in parliament, including administration defectors, to oust Muhyiddin. But he never identified who supported him. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition is beset with infighting, with some UMNO officials balking at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's party. The UMNO-led Barisan coalition had governed the country for over 60 years since independence from Britain until its defeat in 2018.

Some of UMNO's corruption-tainted leaders, including Najib, have been trying to revive their political fortunes. The support for Anwar comes with Muhyiddin under increasing pressure from his coalition allies and the opposition.

Muhyiddin had on Friday requested emergency rule amid a fresh spike in coronavirus infections in Malaysia and a global pandemic that has battered the economy. But critics accused him of using it as a pretext to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his razor-thin majority.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination

The White House planned a Monday night celebration of the Republican Senates expected confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded President Donal...

7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid

Seven stowaways seized when British naval special forces stormed an oil tanker in the English Channel have been arrested on suspicion of hijacking, police said on Monday. Hampshire Police said the men, believed to be from Nigeria, were bein...

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.The government also said it would ...

WRAPUP 3-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020