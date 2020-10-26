Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major setback to PDP in Jammu; three senior leaders resign

In a blow to the PDP, three of its founding members, including former Rajya Sabha MP T S Bajwa, on Monday resigned from the party, saying they were feeling "uncomfortable and suffocated" due to party chief Mehbooba Mufti's "undesirable utterances", especially those which hurt patriotic sentiments.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:34 IST
Major setback to PDP in Jammu; three senior leaders resign

In a blow to the PDP, three of its founding members, including former Rajya Sabha MP T S Bajwa, on Monday resigned from the party, saying they were feeling "uncomfortable and suffocated" due to party chief Mehbooba Mufti's "undesirable utterances", especially those which hurt patriotic sentiments. The resignations came after Mufti said on Friday that she would not hold the tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir's special position, including its separate state flag, was restored.

In their two-page letter to Mufti, the three -- Bajwa, former MLC Ved Mahajan and former state secretary Hussain Ali Wafa -- said they were "feeling quite uncomfortable over some of your (party chief) actions and undesirable utterances, especially which hurt the patriotic sentiments". The leaders said that despite several undesirable developments and steps "we stood like a rock with the party and the leadership inspite of the situation in front of the party".

Instead of overcoming the challenges from within and outside by a process of broader consultation and trust, some elements within the party started pulling the PDP and its leadership in a particular direction, deviating from the basic principle, agenda and philosophy, making it further difficult to face the saner voices in the society. "Some of the actions and utterances are unpardonable and unforgettable by the people for the party to emerge out and move in a direction of its fundamental approach and identity, besides regaining its image as a political alternative to the people.

"In view of this, we feel uncomfortable and suffocated in the party, forcing us to take a difficult decision of leaving the party," the three said in a common resignation letter. They also referred to the formation of the PDP, saying it was to provide an alternative voice for every region of the erstwhile state and also to channelise the dissent, especially among youth, and prevent them from falling in the trap of anti-India elements in adopting the path of destruction in the absence of any credible platform.

The three leaders referred to earlier coalitions with the Congress which had been able to restore peace and harmony and ensure equitable political share. The PDP also came for another "bigger challenge" in 2014 when its late president Mufti Mohammed Sayeed took a "difficult decision" of joining hands with the ideologically opposite BJP.

"Although he was aware of the difficulties of such a decision, he attempted to convert the challenge into new opportunities in furtherance of his vision for a better future and more harmonious relationship between the people of the state within the Indian union." However, the experiment did not work on expected lines and due to the untimely death of Sayeed the entire process was derailed, they said. Mufti has come for sharp criticism over her remarks, with some BJP leaders terming them seditious statements.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony

The moment of silence was held during the official ceremony to commemorate UN Day, observed annually on 24 October, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN CharterThe epicenter of global unity Addressing ambassadors from...

Soccer-CONMEBOL planning to allow fans into next year's Copa America

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL is making plans to hold next years Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, one of the senior members of the organization told Reuters on Monday. The tournam...

Rugby-Italy scrum half Braley misses out against England

Italy scrum half Callum Braley has been ruled out of Saturdays Six Nations clash against England in Rome after suffering a head injury against Ireland at the weekend, the Italian rugby federation said on Monday. The 26-year-old, who came on...

Terrorist killed in J-K's Awantipora

An unidentified terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by security forces in Noorpura area of Pulwama on Monday. Chinar Corps said the joint operation was launched based on inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police and firefight ensu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020