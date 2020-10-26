Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats COVID-19 testing plan

Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats COVID-19 testing planReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:24 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the White House has refused to sign on to Democratic lawmakers' plan for a coronavirus testing strategy, despite earlier public statements to the contrary by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
"Today, we are waiting for an important response on several concerns, including on action to crush the virus," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "Ten days after Secretary Mnuchin went on CNBC to declare that he was accepting our testing plan, the Administration still refuses to do so."
