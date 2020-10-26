Stalin writes to PM Modi urges implementation of OBC reservation in medical admission this year

DMK President MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention urging him to ensure implementation of the OBC reservation in medical admission this year. Stalin said that it is disheartening that the dreams of thousands of OBC students and medical aspirants may not be fulfilled in the present year.

"It would be an unimaginable loss to our country, especially during the time of an unprecedented pandemic, if students from underprivileged communities are not provided the opportunities to study medicine and serve our country," he stated.

"I, therefore, urge you to immediately intervene in the interest of the Other Backward Classes' students and ensure that the Committee finalizes the Terms of Implementation for the execution of the state-specific quota, in accordance with the judgment of the Hon'ble Madras High Court, so that reservation can be implemented during this Academic Year," he said. (ANI)