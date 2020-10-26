Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin writes to PM Modi urges implementation of OBC reservation in medical admission this year

DMK President MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention urging him to ensure implementation of the OBC reservation in medical admission this year.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:53 IST
Stalin writes to PM Modi urges implementation of OBC reservation in medical admission this year
DMK President MK Stalin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

DMK President MK Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention urging him to ensure implementation of the OBC reservation in medical admission this year. Stalin said that it is disheartening that the dreams of thousands of OBC students and medical aspirants may not be fulfilled in the present year.

"It would be an unimaginable loss to our country, especially during the time of an unprecedented pandemic, if students from underprivileged communities are not provided the opportunities to study medicine and serve our country," he stated.

"I, therefore, urge you to immediately intervene in the interest of the Other Backward Classes' students and ensure that the Committee finalizes the Terms of Implementation for the execution of the state-specific quota, in accordance with the judgment of the Hon'ble Madras High Court, so that reservation can be implemented during this Academic Year," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilator support, condition worsens

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened further on Monday evening, doctors said. His health condition further deteriorated late in the evening and oxygen support is less than 40 pe...

5 killed as boat capsizes in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Five people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body here on Monday, police said. The bodies of five men, all of whom were residents of Beldanga, were fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.The inci...

Baseball-Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaws postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers...

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020