POLL-Biden has solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:49 IST
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by a solid margin in Wisconsin and maintained a narrower advantage in Pennsylvania with just over a week until Election Day, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting has shot to record levels amid the coronavirus pandemic:
WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 53%
* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.
* 33% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.
* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):
* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%
* Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 21% said they already had voted.
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20) * Voting for Biden: 50%
* Voting for Trump: 46% * Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.
* Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%. * 21% said they already had voted.
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21): * Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 46% * With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.
* Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 27% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20): * Voting for Biden: 51%
* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.
* 28% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):
* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 46%
* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%. * 18% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.
* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
