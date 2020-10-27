Left Menu
'Something wrong with her', says Trump as he mocks Harris' laughter

US President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Senator Kamala Harris and said her frequent bursts of laughter at serious questions suggests "there's something wrong" with the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

PTI | Martinsburg | Updated: 27-10-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 01:18 IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Senator Kamala Harris and said her frequent bursts of laughter at serious questions suggests "there's something wrong" with the Democratic vice presidential candidate. Trump, 74, who is seeking his re-election, is campaigning intensely in Pennsylvania, a state that he narrowly won in 2016. On Monday, the president was scheduled to address three election rallies. The first two of them attracted thousands of crowd and for the third one, in rural Pennsylvania, thousands of his supporters had lined up hours before his address.

At the first rally, Trump in between his stump speech, mentioned about the laughter of Harris, 56, during a television appearance on Sunday night and said it was strange. “(Joe) Biden's running mate Kamala Harris...Did you see her last night on television with a laugh?” Trump asked his supporters at the rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a battleground and a must-win state for the president to remain in the White House for the next four years. “Did anybody see 60 Minutes? Which is a total joke of a show...Did you see his (Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s) performance on that show? The only thing almost as bad was Kamala, with the laugh. ‘Haha, that’s so funny. Hahaha.’ She kept laughing. I said, ‘Is there something wrong with her, too?'” Trump quipped.

“She will not be the first woman president, you can’t let that happen. I said, ‘Is there something wrong with her?’ She kept laughing at very, you know, serious questions,” he said. If elected, Harris would be the first ever women vice-president of the US and just a step away from the presidency. Biden, 77, is leading Pennsylvania in the recent polls.

Harris laughed off journalist Norah O’Donnell’s question during the “60 Minutes” interview about being rated the “most liberal” senator by GovTrack. She laughed again when she called herself someone who likes hip-hop. O’Donnell pressed Harris on whether she brings a “socialist or progressive perspective” to the Democratic ticket.

“No, no,” Harris replied, immediately laughing. “She was laughing at a horrible question about her she just laughed, she found it so funny. The most liberal senator, she's the most liberal senator by far. She's more liberal than crazy Bernie. Even sponsored the USD 100 trillion Green New Deal,” Trump said. He said if Biden and his Democrats socialists are elected, they will delay the coronavirus vaccine, delay therapies, prolong the pandemic, close schools. “The guy (Biden) doesn't have a clue...The only thing I can tell you for sure President Xi (Jinping) from China, President (Vladimir) Putin from Russia, North Korea's Kim Jong-un and I could name 40 others, they are sharp as a tack, they don't want to deal with sleepy Joe. One of the leaders said I hope you win because we don't want to deal with somebody that sleeps all of the time. Do you believe that?” Trump asked.

