Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance

Eight months after taking office, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is being challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who says he has majority support to form a new government with defections from Muhyiddin's ruling coalition. The support reportedly comes from the United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in the unelected governing coalition that was angry at being sidelined amid rivalry with Muhyiddin's own Malay party. The king has postponed meetings with party leaders to verify Anwar's claim of a majority support.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:12 IST
Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance

A key ally's reaffirmed support for Malaysia's prime minister offers him a respite after his failed bid to declare a coronavirus emergency, but his political survival still hangs in the balance. Eight months after taking office, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is being challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who says he has majority support to form a new government with defections from Muhyiddin's ruling coalition.

The support reportedly comes from the United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in the unelected governing coalition that was angry at being sidelined amid rivalry with Muhyiddin's own Malay party. Muhyiddin sought to checkmate his rivals with a proposed coronavirus emergency that would have suspended Parliament and given him uncontested powers — but he miscalculated.

The king stepped out of his largely ceremonial role Sunday to declare Muhyiddin's proposed emergency was unnecessary and existing laws were enough to fight a spike in coronavirus cases. Many Malaysians were angered by Muhyiddin's move, and a senior UMNO official called on him to resign. UMNO leaders discussed late Monday whether to abandon Muhyiddin but the party said in a statement later that it would remain in the coalition but demanded respect and better cooperation.

Analysts warned the situation is still fluid and Muhyiddin's position remains precarious. He only has a slim two-seat majority in Parliament and unhappy UMNO lawmakers could still shift alliance to Anwar. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said more political maneuvering is expected as Muhyiddin needs to get approval for 2021 budget in Parliament next month. If he is unable to pass the bill, pressure will build for him to resign or call new elections.

“Muhyiddin can now cling on to his political survival only at the whims of UMNO, which sees resolved factional struggles. It would appear that his ship is going down but has not completely capsized yet,” Oh said. Muhyiddin took power in March after withdrawing his party from Anwar's governing alliance that won 2018 polls. He tied up with the corruption-tainted UMNO and other opposition parties to form a Malay-centric government but his administration has been fraught with infighting.

Muhyiddin has already delayed and shortened Parliament sessions to avoid a vote of confidence in his leadership. The king has postponed meetings with party leaders to verify Anwar's claim of a majority support. He has also called for support for the budget to cope with the pandemic — despite his rejection of the emergency plan — after Malaysia's cases doubled to more than 27,000 in just a few weeks.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, political science professor at Malaysia's University of Science, said Muhyiddin's emergency plan was really an admission of defeat but he received “an indirect slap on the face” from the king. “If the budget is not passed, that signifies that his government has lost its majority. (Muhyiddin) will have lost whatever legitimacy he has to lead the government,” he said.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

How Bitcoin Scammers Target Men and Use Their Secrets Against Them

Did you and your ex break up Or have you been watching objectionable content and had secrets that nobody should ever know You could probably be afraid that someone may use your dark side as a threat against you. Not even a hard soul can wit...

Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the actor will play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes t...

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars nine children jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such unpleasant language because he has r...

Delhi BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness campaign

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president&#160;Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020