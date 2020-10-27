Left Menu
Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalized in Mumbai

The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said. Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A)..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:00 IST
Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalized in Mumbai
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

In February, a video of Athawale, also with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry. The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

