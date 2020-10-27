PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Infantry Day
Prime Minister said, “Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions.”Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has extended greetings on the occasion of Infantry Day today.
(With Inputs from PIB)
