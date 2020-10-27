Left Menu
Never expected Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video

In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan has gone viral on social media, providing ammunition for Janata Dal to mock him.

Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI in Patna on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan has gone viral on social media, providing ammunition for Janata Dal to mock him.

Chirag Paswan retaliated against chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday by stating that he never expected the Janata Dal (United) chief to stoop so low. He also added that he doesn't need to prove to anyone how sad he is due to his father's demise.

In the two-minute clip that has gone viral Chirag Paswan is seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father. The Opposition parties had alleged that he "was not sad enough" while talking about his father. "I don't understand what is the purpose of that video circulation. I don't need to give proof of how sad I was after my father's demise. I never expected the CM to come down so low. If you want to question then go ahead on policies, work, criticise 'Bihar first Bihari first'. But I never expected the chief minister to go so low with a personal attack," Paswan told ANI here.

The LJP chief also alleged that Nitish Kumar is snooping into the houses of people. "He is scared that he might have to go to jail in my government. The chief minister has started snooping inside houses and that is a matter of concern," he added.

However, JDU leader Lalan Singh, who commented on the viral video, said, "You see the video and realise how these people are. Country's politics is not Bollywood where shots are taken in style. You have to establish yourself by serving the people." Meanwhile, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal ridiculed the circulation of Chirag Paswan's video and said, "he is a good actor that is why he got chance in movies."

Paswan-led LJP is contesting on 136 Assembly seats and pitted its candidates mainly against JD-U nominees. The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

