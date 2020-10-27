Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi in damage control over 'Babu Saheb’ remark; BJP says 'he is speaking like Lalu Prasad'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav went into damage control mode Tuesday after his "Babu Saheb" remark triggered criticism, saying while he had used the term to highlight “corruption” of officials under the Nitish Kumar government his rivals were giving it a “casteist spin”.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:17 IST
Tejashwi in damage control over 'Babu Saheb’ remark; BJP says 'he is speaking like Lalu Prasad'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav went into damage control mode Tuesday after his "Babu Saheb" remark triggered criticism, saying while he had used the term to highlight “corruption” of officials under the Nitish Kumar government his rivals were giving it a “casteist spin”. "I used the term for sarkari babus (government officials)...don't we use the term 'Sushasan Babu', 'SDO babu', 'badka babu' (senior officials) and 'chhotka babu' (junior officials)," Tejashwi told reporters Tuesday, clarifying his remarks made at a poll rally Monday. While, the word 'Sushasan Babu', meaning the man propagating good governance, is used in the political circles in Bihar for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, other terms are used for officials in the secretariat and other government departments in the state. The opposition chief ministerial candidate said he had made the remark to highlight that corruption was everywhere under the Nitish Kumar's rule and people have to “pay bribe” even for getting a birth or death certificate.

The BJP and the JD(U) had slammed him on Monday and the remarks continued to draw criticism on Tuesday too. BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh made a scathing attack on the young RJD leader, saying, "In the process of inheriting the political legacy of his father, Tejashwi has started speaking like Lalu Prasad, who had used 'BHURA BAL SAAF KARO' slur against the forward castes." On the other hand, there is a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who provided 10 per cent reservation to the poor among the forward castes, the BJP leader said.

Bihar JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Seeing his jobs card making no impact among people, Tejashwi is now playing the caste card by making such statements." Coming down heavily on the rivals, Yadav said they were trying to give a "casteist spin" on his comments out of fear of defeat in the polls. Addressing a rally in Rohtas on Monday, Tejashwi had said, "Jab Lalu Yadav ka raj tha, tab gareeb seena taan ke Babu Saheb ke samne chalte the. (When Lalu Yadav was in power, the poor used to walk before 'Babu Saheb' with their head held high). However, we will take everybody along. Employees working honestly will be rewarded and those indulging in wrongdoing punished," he asserted. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had criticised the remarks last night itself in a tweet, saying, "The RJD has made an objectionable remark against forward castes in its rally at Rohtas. The RJD had also opposed the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor." "Their politics has been about eliminating Bhu-Ra-Ba-L (an acronym used for upper castes -- Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin and Kayasth, the last often being referred to as Lala in the state). They again want to divide Bihar on the basis of caste," he alleged.

He had also dragged name of late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had quit the RJD before his death last month, to drive home his point..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: may be a week between conclusive vaccine data, public notification

Pfizer Incs Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that once it knows whether the vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE works, it could be a week before it lets the public know, making it unlikely it will relea...

Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions introduced to build student engagement

Lenovo today introduced Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies to build better connections between teachers and students and drive engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scen...

Rubio unveils bill to kick blacklisted Chinese firms out of U.S. markets

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to block access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that have been blacklisted by Washington, threatening a blow against Chinese firms that rely on U.S. investors for f...

SC asks Centre to take further steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to take steps to bring back remaining Indians stranded in Kuwait amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has said that out of 1.3 lakh citizens who had enrolled for the repatriation with its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020