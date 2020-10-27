Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP eyes UP bypolls as springboard for 2022 assembly election

The bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state is scheduled for November 3. As soon as the voters get a chance, everyone will see how this government is going to be defeated, the former chief minister said while welcoming members of different parties who joined the SP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:12 IST
SP eyes UP bypolls as springboard for 2022 assembly election

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party is set on returning to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly election and next month's bypolls for seven seats will mark a beginning towards that goal. "The party's target is the next assembly election and its beginning is being made through the coming by-elections in which SP's performance would be good. The next elections will decide the future of the country's politics," the party chief told newspersons here.

He said his party's efforts would be to connect with the maximum number of people and claimed that the voters of UP are prepared to remove the current state government. The bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state is scheduled for November 3.

As soon as the voters get a chance, everyone will see how this government is going to be defeated, the former chief minister said while welcoming members of different parties who joined the SP. Attacking the UP government for its performance on the law and order front, Yadav alleged that it hides the crime figures. There is not just one incident of crime against women but several that are being reported, he said.

The 47-year-old opposition leader also welcomed the Allahabad High Court verdict on cow slaughter and said it would have taken detailed information on it. The High Court had on Monday raised concerns over misuse of the anti-cow slaughter law in UP to target innocent persons and lack of forensic evidence to prove that the recovered meat is beef.

"Anyone writing the truth faces the wrath and jail. FIRs have also been written against the journalists who had written the truth," he said. Questioning the state government on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed lives of ministers and officials, he said that now it is being said that we have to live with it. "If so, why are the facilities not being improved in hospitals," he asked.

The former CM also questioned the ruling party for its promise to double the income of farmers saying that it was a mere slogan. He wanted the government to disclose how many schemes of the more than Rs 40 lakh crore worth MoUs that were signed by it have actually taken shape.

"This is a jhoothi sarkar against which people are coming together," he added. Hitting back at the SP chief, senior cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Akhilesh perhaps sports a pair of magic glasses. He used to notice achievements of his government even if there was no performance or development and now that the BJP is completing his unfinished tasks, that too is not visible to him through his magic spectacles.

"Even the state government's fight against corona and its successful handling of the pandemic is not seen by him," he said. Singh also said that the government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was going hammer and tongs against those 'goondas' who enjoyed protection during the SP regime and was demolishing their ill-gotten property and encroachments.

He was apparently referring to the recent demolition of some houses owned by the kin of jailed gangster and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh. Asked about the Supreme Court on Tuesday asking the Allahabad HC to monitor the probe in Hathras case, the UP minister said the investigation will bring out the facts.

He said this will expose "those hatching a conspiracy" (against the government). The apex court earlier in the day said the CBI investigation in the Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, is to be monitored by the Allahabad HC and the CRPF would provide security to the victim's family and witnesses in the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Saha, Warner send DC bowlers on leather hunt as SRH post 219/2

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 2192 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. This score by SunRisers Hyd...

Tiffany and LVMH could patch things up with cut-price deal

U.S. jeweler Tiffany Co and French luxury goods giant LVMH are in talks to settle their dispute over a 16 billion takeover at a price slightly lower than that initially agreed, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The negotiat...

Long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases: ICMR DG

Studies in Europe and the US have established that long-term exposure to air pollution can contribute to mortality in COVID-19 cases, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. He stressed that studies have found virus particles...

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020