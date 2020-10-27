Left Menu
TRS fears defeat in Dubbak bypoll, hence plants money in home of BJP candidate's kin: G V L Narasimha Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G V L Narasimha Rao on Tuesday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government of planting money at the home of a BJP candidate's relative and attacking him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:56 IST
BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G V L Narasimha Rao on Tuesday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government of planting money at the home of a BJP candidate's relative and attacking him. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the TRS is resorting to these measures fearing a defeat in the by-election from Dubbak constituency.

"The TRS and its leadership have stooped to attacking BJP's Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao and his family. They went to the extent of planting money, which was caught by the BJP cadres. We condemn undemocratic, fascist, and frustrated actions of the TRS government in Telangana," Rao told ANI here. "Police brutality was unleashed to unfairly target the BJP leaders in Telangana, fearing a massive defeat in the impending by-election in Dubbak constituency," he added.

Earlier, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao, among other party leaders, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning after they decided to meet the chief election commissioner following the recovery of Rs 18.67 lakh on Monday from the house of a relative of the BJP candidate for Dubbak Assembly bypoll. The Dubbak Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 3.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had also reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate Rao. (ANI)

