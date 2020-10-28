Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents' bids for a third term.

Reuters | Monrovia | Updated: 28-10-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 02:05 IST
Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents' bids for a third term. The assurance came as this month's Guinean presidential election and an upcoming Ivorian vote have observers worried about a backslide towards authoritarianism in a region that had made strides towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s.

Liberians are set to vote in a referendum in December on whether to reduce presidential terms to five years from six, but the opposition is crying foul, saying the constitutional change would allow Weah to seek to extend his presidency like other regional leaders. "The president does not want to be president for long. That is why he said they should reduce the tenure," Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill told a news conference.

Weah "will serve for two terms, that I can guarantee you." Weah faces re-election in 2023. Former soccer star Weah's election victory in 2017 was greeted with wild celebrations, but he has since faced protests from those who say he has failed to tackle corruption or revive a stagnant economy.

The instability in Ivory Coast and Guinea and a military coup against Mali's president in August have also raised concerns that West Africans are losing their faith in the ballot box as a way of holding leaders accountable. McGill said Liberia would respect the will of the Guinean and Ivorian peoples, but called on citizens and their respective governments to respect the rule of law.

"As we are concerned about peace in Liberia, we are also concerned about peace and stability in the region," he said. "Everyone should exercise restraint."

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, Frances BFM TV reported on Tuesday.French President Emmanuel Macron is due to m...

Almost half a million Americans contract COVID-19 in past week as infections surge

Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as cases and hospitalizations set fresh records in hot spots in the Midwest. More than 5,600 peopl...

Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents bids for a third term. The assurance came a...

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.The shift t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020