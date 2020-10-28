Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop

She sought to shift the blame to Democrats, who she said tried to “put their own agendas ahead of the American people's well-being" and focused on a “sham impeachment” instead of the coronavirus. Mrs Trump also denounced what she called Biden's “socialist agenda” and criticized media coverage of “idle gossip and palace intrigue" in the White House.

PTI | Atglen | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 02:57 IST
Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Melania Trump lined up squarely with her husband Tuesday on her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign, slamming Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she pushed the president's reeelection message in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The first lady defended Donald Trump's record on COVID-19 even as he continues to play down the threat of a virus that has killed more than 226,000 Americans. She sought to shift the blame to Democrats, who she said tried to "put their own agendas ahead of the American people's well-being" and focused on a "sham impeachment" instead of the coronavirus.

Mrs Trump also denounced what she called Biden's "socialist agenda" and criticized media coverage of "idle gossip and palace intrigue" in the White House. Biden's "policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years," she said. "We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he's started and our country can continue to flourish." The first lady, who recently recovered from what she has described as a mild case of COVID-19, appeared on a day when Pennsylvania health authorities reported a recording-shattering 2,751 new virus infections statewide.

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations in Pennsylvania have more than doubled since the beginning of October. Mrs Trump also struck an empathetic tone on the virus, calling herself a "worried mother and wife" who knows "there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy." But she defended her husband's handling of the virus and said his administration "chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward," insisting that schools, restaurants and businesses have learned to operate safely during the pandemic.

"We don't close down and hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions," she said. The first lady's event 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Philadelphia drew a couple of hundred supporters who piled into a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions. Two large doors at the rear were opened to allow fresh air into the building. The overwhelming majority of those in attendance wore masks, but there was little social distancing.

Pennsylvania Democratic Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills ridiculed Mrs Trump's campaign stop, saying the first lady would not have an answer for Pennsylvania's soaring unemployment rate or why her husband's administration has "stopped trying to combat a virus that's killed 8,700 Pennsylvanians and counting." Mrs Trump spoke one day after the president held three rallies in Pennsylvania, a state that helped deliver him the White House in 2016 and one that is key to his reelection bid. Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden, who also visited the state Monday to boost get-out-the-vote efforts. President Trump and the first lady flew together on Marine One from the White House to Joint Base Andrews before boarding planes for separate campaign trips.

"I'd like to go with her and be with her," Trump said. "She's going to make a speech in Pennsylvania. That's great. She does very well, very popular.".

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real snatch draw at Gladbach with late Casemiro goal

Real Madrid scored two goals in the final minutes with Karim Benzema and Casemiro to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing run in the competition.Marcu...

From Spain, top dissident vows to fight for free Venezuela

Leopoldo Lpez, the Venezuelan politician who for years has led some of the biggest challenges to the government of Nicols Maduro, pledged Tuesday from his self-imposed exile in Spain to continue fighting to free his homeland. Lpez, who spen...

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday in the fallout from his feud with Lionel Messi and one the clubs worst seasons in more than a decade. Bartomeu announced that his entire board of directors also resigned, thus avoiding a m...

U.N. in New York cancels in-person meetings over coronavirus infections

The United Nations on Tuesday canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters for the rest of the week after five people in Nigers U.N. mission were infected with the novel coronavirus.After largely operating virtually since Ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020