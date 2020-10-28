Left Menu
Bihar Polls: Giriraj Singh casts vote in Lakhisarai

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai.

ANI | Lakhisarai (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 08:42 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai. Polling for the first phase of Bihar Elections is underway.

Earlier today, Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai. He appealed to everyone to exercise their right to vote. "Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote," Singh told ANI.

"I would urge everyone to step out and cast their votes. I pray that the State of Bihar remains in a good place," he added. Voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties. Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.(ANI)

