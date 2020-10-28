Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: BJP submits representation to State CEO regarding Dubbaka bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave a representation to the State Chief Election Officer (CEO) demanding a CBI Probe and deployment of central forces for a free and fair election in Dubbaka by-polls.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:03 IST
Telangana: BJP submits representation to State CEO regarding Dubbaka bypolls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave a representation to the State Chief Election Officer (CEO) demanding a CBI Probe and deployment of central forces for a free and fair election in Dubbaka by-polls. BJP National Secretary Indrasena Reddy said, "The state government totally misused the Police and Revenue officials as well. The police have conducted the raid under the guise of instructions by the Revenue officials. The Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao are of the same district. The concerned police commissioner of Siddipet is regularly in contact with them, and the commissioner is doing favour by misusing his official position."

"We have submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer requesting to take immediate action against Telangana State Police for harassment of BJP candidate, his family members, relatives and star campaigners including State President and other on account of Dubbaka Assembly by-election, registering false FIRs, implicating innocent party workers," he added. He further said: "We also request for CBI investigation on the incident that took place on October 26, 2020. We demand the deployment of central forces at the Dubbaka Assembly by-election for the conduct of a free and fair election." (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday mor...

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...

US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

The United States and several Western allies on Tuesday accused the Syrian government of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections in 2021 and avoid UN-supervised voting as called fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020