Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls: Nadda asks voters to participate in grand festival of democracy

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:23 IST
Bihar polls: Nadda asks voters to participate in grand festival of democracy

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. In a tweet before start of the polling, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda said. The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday. The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties also have tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I...

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday mor...

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020