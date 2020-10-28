Left Menu
Polls: BJP president asks voters in Bihar to take part in festival of democracy

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy. "First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:55 IST
As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda said. "Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan (First vote then take meal)", he added. Making a similar appeal, BJP's general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh said 71 seats of Bihar go to polls today in the first elections being conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Need to defeat pandemic and celebrate festival of democracy. Stay safe but vote in large numbers. Vote for NDA with credible leadership and alliance of performers," Santhosh tweeted. The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday. The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties also have tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

