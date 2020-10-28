NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:03 IST
National news schedule for Wednesday, Oct 28-Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Pollution updates-Political briefings NCR -BJP MLAs, mayors to meet LG Anil Baijal at 10:30 am-Delhi Congress press conference at 3:30 pm-Environment Minister Gopal Rai, cabinet minister Imran Hussain to visit Daryaganj to promote 'Red Light on, Engine off campaign' -Pollution updates EAST -First phase of polling in Bihar-PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Bihar WEST -Chhattisgarh Assembly session PTIDV
