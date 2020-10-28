General Election starts in Tanzania with reports of violence in some areas

General Election in Tanzania has been started on October 28 with sporadic violence in some areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, prompting police to fire tear gas to bring the situation under control, according to a news report by The Citizen.

Polling stations opened as early as 7 am to allow defense and security personnel and officials of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission to cast their votes so that they can effectively supervise polling on Wednesday.

The exercise started peacefully in the morning, but there were reports of violence at Daraja Bovu, Kilumi, Somondo, Msumbiji, and Mikunguni areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, which are largely opposition strongholds.

In some areas, rowdy youth set tires on fire on roads. Police said they were forced to fire teargas to disperse people who were stoning vehicles that were distributing ballot boxes.

"We sensed that some civilians were out to disrupt peace and decided to act," Mjini Magharibi Regional Police Commander Awadh Juma Haji told.

While Tuesday's voting exercise was for special groups, Haji said some civilians who were supposed to vote on Wednesday were seen at polling stations, adding that this was an indication "that they were out to disrupt peace, prompting police to act accordingly".

He said the situation had since returned to normal, and voting was proceeding peacefully.