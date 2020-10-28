Left Menu
Those who used to ask us date for Ram temple construction are now compelled to applaud: PM Modi

In a veiled attack at Congress and other Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that those who used to ask us about the date of Ram temple construction are now compelled to applaud.

ANI | Darbhanga (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:29 IST
PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack at Congress and other Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that those who used to ask us about the date of Ram temple construction are now compelled to applaud. Addressing a poll rally here, the Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' to the state, those who looted Bihar.

"After years of wait, the construction of Ram temple has started. Those political people who used to ask us for a date (for temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA. We do what we promise," he said. "People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state. They did corruption in money meant for loan waiver. NDA has taken a resolve to make Bihar self-reliant, while on the other side are people who are eyeing money which will come for development projects in Bihar," he added.

The Prime Minister informed that 90 lakh women of Bihar have received gas connections under the Centre's Ujjawala scheme. "In a country of 130 crore people, we were able to make arrangement in coronavirus situation for 8 months so that no one sleeps hungry," he said.

The Prime Minister said that more than 11 lakh houses are being connected with piped water supply in Darbhanga and Madhubani. "Soon Bihar will be among those states where drinking water will reach houses through pipeline. Then diseases due to polluted water will be eradicated," he said.

The Prime Minister said that tourism potential of Mithilanchal will be expanded as the region is part of the Ramayana circuit and added that Rs 55,000 crores are being spent on the road network in Bihar. "10 per cent reservation for poor has been given, the youth of this region is getting benefit out of this. The government has extended reservation to people from Dalit, backward and extremely backward classes to ten years will benefit youth here," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity," he said. The Prime Minister requested everyone to follow all precautionary measures against COVID-19. "I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease," he added.

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am. Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10. (ANI)

