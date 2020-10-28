Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo visits St Anthony's Church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of Easter attacks

Pompeo, who became the Trump administration’s highest ranking official to visit Sri Lanka, said that five Americans were among hundreds of victims of evil terrorists on Easter Sunday. "I'm proud that the State Department has offered substantial counterterrorism assistance to help Sri Lankans bring killers of Americans and their own people to justice.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:08 IST
Pompeo visits St Anthony's Church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of Easter attacks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday visited the St Anthony's Church in north Colombo, one of the three churches devastated by the horrific Easter Sunday attacks in 2019, and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes. Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday last year, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians and five Americans.

"Today, I laid a wreath at the Shrine of St. Anthony, one of the sites of the 2019 Easter Attacks which killed and injured hundreds of innocent people. We stand with the Sri Lankan people and the world to defeat violent extremism and bring perpetrators to justice," Pompeo tweeted before heading for the Maldives. At least 93 people were killed at the St Anthony’s Church located in the north Colombo ward of Kochchikade on April 21, 2019.

Three months later, the church was re-opened and in early June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the church and paid tribute to the victims. Modi was the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter attacks. Pompeo, who became the Trump administration’s highest ranking official to visit Sri Lanka, said that five Americans were among hundreds of victims of evil terrorists on Easter Sunday.

"I'm proud that the State Department has offered substantial counterterrorism assistance to help Sri Lankans bring killers of Americans and their own people to justice. These Easter Sunday attacks represent the kind of sectarianism that Sri Lankans are ready to leave behind forever," he said while addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena. "Let us all stand together shoulder-to-shoulder… and let’s do even more together on the strength of our partnership armed by democratic values," said Pompeo, who was in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.

Pompeo, who discussed a range of bilateral issues during his meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, earlier said that the US and Sri Lanka shared a vision for democracy to build a relationship and the "freedom to hold democratic elections"..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting transaction volumes for the payment processor.The pandemic has forced com...

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central governments policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction ...

Libyan investigators find more mass graves in recaptured city

Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord GNA. Tarhouna had fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020