Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar records 51.91% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Over 51 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:30 IST
Bihar records 51.91% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Over 51 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 5 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. Voting ended at 6 PM.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies voted in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters were to decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates. Voter turnout was low in the beginning, but it progressed with the time everywhere notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 5 PM, 51.91 per cent of the total electorates have exercised their franchise. The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts.

The maximum 55.95 per cent turnout has been recorded in Kaimur, followed by 55.44 per cent in Lakhisarai, Buxar (53.84 per cent), Bhagalpur (52.16 per cent) and Patna (51.02 per cent) among others. Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and commonwealth games gold medal winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote. Enthusiasm of voters was seen at many a booth. In Nawada, a physically challenged voter reached booth on his tricycle to cast his vote.

In Dinana assembly constituency, a group of women expressed happiness after exercising franchise. Polling time was curtailed in the naxal-affected areas.

Out of the 71 constituencies, 35 are in naxal-hit areas where polling was conducted in a staggered manner..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week eased

Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.The share index rose 1.58 to 29,43...

Punjab businessman's son shoots himself with licensed revolver

The son of a businessman here shot himself with his licensed revolver on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Sonu, the son of Jagdish Singh Sihra who is the owner of Guru Nanak Auto GNA enterpris...

Hundreds of Muslims hold anti-France protest in Bangladesh

Hundreds of activists from an Islamist political party protested in Bangladeshs capital on Wednesday against the French presidents support of secular laws that deem caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech. T...

Coal India revisiting SOPs, rule books amid changing times: CMD

All standard operating procedures, manuals and rule books of state-owned Coal India are being revisited to make them more effective and conducive to meet the challenges thrown by the changing times, according to its chairman and managing di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020