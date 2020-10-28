Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The women and child development and textiles minister asked the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the disease at the earliest.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple -- I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," she said in a tweet. Irani campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for the Bihar Assembly polls.

Soon after the minister made the announcement, wishes poured in for her on Twitter. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said she will emerge stronger from this fight against COVID.

"Wishing good health & speedy recovery to Smt @smritiirani Ji. There is no doubt she will emerge stronger from this fight," he said in a tweet. "You have always displayed resolute determination in fighting for the people of the nation, @SmritiIrani ji. I am sure you will use the same determination to fight against COVID-19 and recover soon. My best wishes for your well being," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on the microblogging website.

Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Jitendra Singh, BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and Poonam Mahajan were also among those who wished Irani a speedy recovery..