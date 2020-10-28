Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM seeks vote for brother in Dumka, says elect one who is with govt

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday asked the people of Dumka to vote for the candidate who is with the government, as it will not be affected at all in case an opposition party nominee wins the Assembly by-poll from the seat.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:53 IST
Jharkhand CM seeks vote for brother in Dumka, says elect one who is with govt

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday asked the people of Dumka to vote for the candidate who is with the government, as it will not be affected at all in case an opposition party nominee wins the Assembly by-poll from the seat. The chief minister was canvassing for his younger brother Basant Soren who is the JMM candidate for the November 3 by-election in Dumka Assembly seat. The constituency was vacated by Hemant Soren as he retained Barhait seat. He had won from both the seats in last year's Assembly polls.

"Vote for the candidate who is with the government and do not vote for those who are not," Hemant Soren, also the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president, said in a poll meeting here. "The result of this by-election is not going to affect the government. We have 50 MLAs (in the ruling coalition) and elections are being held only in two places. The government will not fall if the opposition party wins. But if you vote for us, it will make us stronger and we will drive out BJP leaders," he said.

Along with Dumka, a by-election will also be held in Bermo seat in Bokaro district on November 3. The constituency fell vacant after its sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Singh died. Meanwhile, Labour Minister and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta has launched a door-to-door public relations campaign in villages from Tuesday to ensure the victory of Basant Soren.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam have also addressed several meetings here. The BJP has fielded Louis Marandi from the seat and former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, Raghuvar Das and Arjun Munda held meetings seeking votes for him.

Louis Marandi, a former minister, was defeated by Hemant Soren from Dumka last year. Counting of votes for both Dumka and Bermo seats will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia submits application to WHO for Sputnik V vaccine prequalification

Russia has submitted applications to the World Health Organisation WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to make it available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures, accordin...

RCB post 164/6 against MI

Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday. Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 164 for 6 in 20 overs Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33 ...

Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus' match against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Juventus match squad for the Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the 35-year-old forward initially tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo tested positive Oct. 13 and ...

South-west monsoon completely withdraws from West Bengal: MeT

The south-west monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire West Bengal on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said. The south-west monsoon arrived in West Bengal on June 12 and has covered most parts of the state.The Regiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020