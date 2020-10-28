Left Menu
Development News Edition

I avoid physical campaigning keeping public health in mind: Patnaik

To silence opposition BJP and Congress which often criticise him for holding virtual rallies for the November 3 bypolls, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he avoids physical visit to assembly segments keeping in mind the public health.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:39 IST
I avoid physical campaigning keeping public health in mind: Patnaik

To silence opposition BJP and Congress which often criticise him for holding virtual rallies for the November 3 bypolls, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he avoids physical visit to assembly segments keeping in mind the public health. Patnaik, who usually operates from his residence since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said: "I am aware of your immense love and affection towards me. If I visit, you (people) will come in large numbers which may not be good for the public health during this pandemic situation. Therefore, I preferred to reach you through digital mode." Odisha's five time chief minister also promised that he will certainly undertake a special tour to Tirtol area in Jagatsinghpur district after improvement in the pandemic situation.

He was addressing the first virtual meeting through digital mode for the people of Tirtol assembly segment where the bypolls will be held following the demise of BJD's sitting MLA B C Das. The ruling party has fielded Das's son Bijay Shankar Das as its candidate in Tirtol. Claiming that Odisha has emerged as a "model" for other states in the COVID-19 management, Patnaik said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also appreciated the state government for its effective handling of the pandemic situation.

He also thanked the people of Odisha and dedication of the COVID Warriors for the state's success in COVID-19 management. The state has registered above 94 per cent of recovery while the case fatality rate stands at 0.44. The chief minister also cautioned the voters of Tirtol to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines while going to cast their votes on November 3. "Your life is precious for your family as well as for me also. Therefore, wear face masks, maintain social distancing during elections," he said.

Patnaik also preferred to remind the people that the state has been able to attract investment during the pandemic situation and said the grounding of projects will generate employment for Odisha youths. While seeking vote for party candidate Bijay Shankar Das, the BJD president appealed to people to vote for the 'Conch' symbol for the overall development of the state and Tirtol.

He said the state government has taken necessary steps to regulate flood in Tirtol, adding that the state government has already started works for construction of two bridges over river Mahanadi. In its bid to woo the women voters, Patnaik praised the works of the Mission Shakti. He urged the members of different women self-help groups to continue with their good work. "I am always with you to help in times of need," the chief minister said.

The BJD president is scheduled to address another virtual rally for the Balasore Sadar constituency on Thursday, party sources said. Meanwhile, BJP's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi criticised the BJD president's virtual rally. "It is laughable that the BJD president campaigns from his residence," Sarangi said.

Senior Congress MLA and former minister Suresh Routray said: "Naveen Babu has not come out of his house since the COVID pandemic. The people do not appreciate his digital campaign and virtual rally." PTI AAM RG RG.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle

A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other. Lawmakers...

COVID-19: 60 new cases, one more death in Chandigarh

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman, a resident of Chandigarh city died, bringing the toll to 224 in the Union Territory while 60 new cases took the infection tally to 14,212 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin. The woman die...

Hero MotoCorp Q2 net rises 9 pc to Rs 964 cr

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 9.05 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 963.82 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales. The countrys largest two-wheeler maker had posted a net profit of Rs 883.78 cror...

Banka district sees highest turnout in first phase of Bihar polls

Banka district in Bihar recorded the highest voting percentage in the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar on Wednesday with the overall voter turnout reported at 53.54 per cent, according to state Chief Electoral Office. An official rele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020