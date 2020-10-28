Nadda urges BJP leaders in Pb to reach out to rural areas, slams Cong over farm laws issue

Left Menu
He asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is opposing the recent farm laws enacted by the Centre, to clarify whether scrapping the agricultural produce marketing committees was a part of the Congress' poll manifesto or not. "What kind of politics are they doing?

Hitting out at the Congress over the farm laws issue, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the party was opposing the very measures it had promised in its Lok Sabha election manifesto last year. He urged the leaders of his party in Punjab to reach out to rural areas in order to make the BJP "number one" in the state.

Paying tribute to late Punjab BJP leader Kamal Sharma, Nadda said it will be a true homage to him if the leaders resolved to make the party number one in the state. "We need to resolve to make the BJP the number one party in Punjab, recognise our strength, get together with people sharing our ideologies and go to the rural areas," he said.

The people of Punjab like the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and want to spread the saffron party's ideology in the state, Nadda said. Political parties in Punjab are "misguiding" the farmers of the state in order to serve their political self-interest, he said, adding the BJP needs to clear the doubts created by them in the minds of people.

Many politicians in north India, who established themselves as farmer leaders, paid only "lip service" to farmers, the BJP chief alleged. "They did nothing to change the fate or condition of farmers. It was only Prime Minister Modi in independent India, who transformed and changed the fate of the country's farmers," he said.

Nadda slammed the Congress for its opposition to the laws that will "reform" the farm sector, saying "while opposing Modi, it has got down to opposing the country and farmers". He said if the Congress has the "political honesty", they should admit that they made a mistake in what they promised in their manifesto and say that they deceived the people while seeking votes on this.

"Today, the Congress' situation is such that in the process of opposing PM Modi, they have started opposing the country. They also stand against farmers," the BJP chief said. He asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is opposing the recent farm laws enacted by the Centre, to clarify whether scrapping the agricultural produce marketing committees was a part of the Congress' poll manifesto or not.

"What kind of politics are they doing? Where are they leading the state to? Are they opposing merely because they are in opposition?" Nadda posed. "In Punjab, farmers cannot sell their produce beyond the mandis in the districts, they cannot even change their stockists. Modiji has given freedom to them from these restrictions," he said.

Nadda asked the BJP workers and party leaders from the state to hold meetings with farmers and their representatives in the state and answer all the questions they may have regarding the three new laws. Notably, a large number of farmers in Punjab have been holding protests against these laws and even confronting BJP leaders from the state on this, while ruling Congress and opposition SAD, AAP and some other outfits have dubbed these laws "anti-farmer".

