Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP protests against party worker's murder, calls bandh on Thursday

The BJP on Wednesday put up a blockade on a national highway in West Bengal's Howrah district to protest against the murder of a party worker, alleging that he was killed by the Trinamool Congress for political reasons, a charge denied by the ruling party.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:57 IST
BJP protests against party worker's murder, calls bandh on Thursday

The BJP on Wednesday put up a blockade on a national highway in West Bengal's Howrah district to protest against the murder of a party worker, alleging that he was killed by the Trinamool Congress for political reasons, a charge denied by the ruling party. The saffron party also called a 12-hour bandh in Bagnan assembly constituency on Thursday in protest against the murder of Kinkar Majhi, a party member of that area.

The police said that Majhi was shot at near his home in Bagnan on October 24 in connection with a land dispute and he succumbed at a Kolkata hospital. One of the two persons involved in the killing was arrested. Claiming that Majhi, a flower trader, was gunned down by Trinamool Congress sheltered goons to decimate the BJP's "growing influence" in the area, local saffron party activists blocked the NH-16 at Mansatala area placing burning tyres on the highway.

They later lifted the blockade at the intervention of SDPO, Uluberia. Howrah Rural District BJP unit president Sibshankar Bej, who also led a demonstration before Bagnan police station, demanded that those named in the FIR by the wife of the deceased be arrested.

State party general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the party would hold a sit-in to protest against the "murder of party activists" in the state. TMC MLA of Bagnan, Arunava Sen, alleged that the BJP is trying to foment disturbances in the state and playing politics over bodies.

Sen claimed that the killing was related to a property dispute and had no relation with politics..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020