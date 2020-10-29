U.S. Supreme Court will not speed up review of Pennsylvania mail-in voting fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed a setback to Republicans by declining to quickly decide whether to hear their latest bid to overturn a lower court's ruling that extended Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots in next Tuesday's election.

The justices declined to expedite their consideration of the request by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania to hear and decide before the election its appeal of a ruling by the state's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later. The Supreme Court already rejected a Republican request to block the lower court ruling on Oct. 19. Pennsylvania is a pivotal state in President Donald Trump's re-election bid. Newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in Wednesday's decision.