Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP leader accuses TRS govt of harassing BJP workers, calls KCR a 'dictator'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Vivekanand on Wednesday called Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a dictator and accused Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government of harassing BJP workers in the state in fear of facing defeat in the upcoming Dubbak by-polls.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:09 IST
Telangana BJP leader accuses TRS govt of harassing BJP workers, calls KCR a 'dictator'
BJP leader G Vivekanand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Vivekanand on Wednesday called Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a dictator and accused Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government of harassing BJP workers in the state in fear of facing defeat in the upcoming Dubbak by-polls. Speaking to ANI, Vivekanand said that BJP has requested the deployment of Central forces and Income Tax officers in Dubbak ahead of polls so that the TRS government could not use state machinery to "throw away" the norms set by the Election Commission of India.

"The K Chandrasekhar Rao headed government, has thrown away all the norms set by the Election Commission. TRS has been using police as a tool to harass BJP workers in the state. We have also demanded Central forces and Income Tax officers to be stationed at Dubbak till the elections are conducted peacefully," he said. He alleged that in Huzurnagar by-election, TRS distributed money to buy votes, and used police to transfer the money there.

"They demanded the presence of Central forces in Dubbak because of what happened in Huzurnagar by-election. Free money was distributed to buy votes. Unfortunately, the EC gave permission to release Money under Rythu Bandhu scheme two days before the election," he said "This means the state government is buying the votes directly from the voters. They not only paid the money that was due but paid for one month in advance, misusing the code of conduct. The TRS government used police to transfer the money in Huzurnagar. This has to be stopped," Vivekanand continued.

The BJP leader further requested the EC to change the rules for the release of money under ongoing schemes and said that the money should "either be release a month before or a month after the election". He also talked about the recent preventive arrest of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"The way the police have behaved with BJP state president is really bad. We request the Election Commission to take strong action against the police. I saw the Chief Minister gave instructions to the Police Commissioner on phone about what to do. The Chief Minister is behaving like a dictator and he needs to be taught a lesson," the BJP leader added. The Dubbak Assembly by-poll is scheduled for November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Amazon's prep for holiday sales rush, pandemic in focus

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday will announce its latest financial results, and Wall Street wants to know if it can keep up with shoppers heightened demand during the coronavirus pandemic.Just three months ago, the worlds largest online retailer...

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as rising virus cases spark lockdown fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases globally triggered fears of lockdowns disrupting a nascent economic recovery, while concerns over a contested presidential election also weighed.Wynn Resorts and United...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020