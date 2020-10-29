Will leave no stone unturned to defeat SP candidates: Mayawati

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:40 IST
Amid speculation that some of her party MLAs could switch sides in Uttar Pradesh, BSP leader Mayawati on Thursday said to ensure defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future elections, including those of MLC and Rajya Sabha, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate. The forme UP chief minister said her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat SP candidates even if it means voting for candidates of BJP or any other party. Any candidate who dominates over SP's second candidate will get BSP MLAs' vote, she said in a statement.

In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides. Four of the group of rebels also filed an affidavit, saying their signatures on the party candidate Ramji Gautam’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls had been “forged”.

The move turned out to be futile with the Returning Officer still accepting Gautam’s nomination as the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for the November 9 biennial elections for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats that are falling vacant.PTI NAB  DV DV.

