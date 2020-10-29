Left Menu
J-K: PDP workers protest against new land laws, NIA raids

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:29 IST
Visual of PDP workers being detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People's Democratic Party (PDP) workers held a protest in Srinagar on Thursday against the new land laws and ongoing National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids at six NGOs and trusts in Kashmir. PDP workers were detained during the protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar today.

"It was a peaceful protest but we are not even allowed to hold a basic protest here. We have such a black law here that people cannot keep their views here. The general public was not taken on board while making new land laws," said a PDP worker. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that her party workers were arrested and she was not allowed to meet them.

"PDP workers were peacefully protesting against land law passed by the BJP government to loot Jammu and Kashmir land. Our workers were arrested and I was not allowed to meet them. Neither civil society nor politicians can talk here, entire Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a jail," said Mufti. After the Centre on Tuesday notified land laws, paving the way for any citizen of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said that it is another step that's part of the government's "nefarious designs to disempower and disenfranchise people of Jammu and Kashmir".

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The Centre has given repealed or substituted 26 state laws. Meanwhile, Mufti yesterday said that NIA has become BJP's pet agency to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.

Her remark came after NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru including the residence of Khurram Parvaiz, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust. (ANI)

