Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of "looting" people when they were in power.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:56 IST
Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister
Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of "looting" people when they were in power. "Mayawati Ji is now recollecting all her faults one by one. She and Akhilesh both are now remembering their past mistakes but both of them have made the mistake of looting people whenever they were in power and filling their own lockers," said Singh.

His statement came after Mayawati on Thursday said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to the SP-BSP alliance was a "big mistake". "I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.

On the other hand, Aslam Rainee, suspended BSP MLA said, "Seven of us (suspended MLAs) will not join any other party. We will continue to be with our party only. We anyway welcome BSP supremo's decision. However, Mayawati has asserted that all the seven MLAs who have been suspended by BSP will not be given any ticket in the future and a disqualification process will take place. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK tries to avoid national lockdownBritain will do everything it can to avoid ordering a second national lockdown because it believes it will do more harm than good to the country,...

India likely to back New Zealand's Greg Barclay for ICC chairman's post

The BCCI is likely to back the candidature of New Zealands Greg Barclay over Singapores Imran Khwaja in the elections for the ICC chairman, a post vacated by Indias Shashank Manohar after two terms in July this year. Barclay and Khwaja are ...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors -sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to revise its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to address concerns raised by a creditor as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The budget carrier is seeking to rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020