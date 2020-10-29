Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-Biden would immediately consult with America's main allies before deciding on the future of U.S. tariffs on China, seeking "collective leverage" to strengthen his hand against Beijing if he is elected president, Biden top advisers said. -The U.S. Supreme Court dealt setbacks to Republicans by allowing extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to Trump's re-election chances.

Updated: 29-10-2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will both rally supporters on Thursday in the critical battleground state of Florida – campaigning in the same city hours apart and putting on full display their differing approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic. -Trump held a pair of in-person campaign rallies in Arizona on Wednesday despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and criticism he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters.

-Biden has promised to put top priority on passing the LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act, hoping to sign what would be a landmark civil rights law within 100 days, if he wins the election. -Dozens of activist groups who claim to represent millions of Americans from both political parties plan to hit the streets next week, if Trump appears to be interfering with vote counting or manipulating poll results after Election Day. -Biden would immediately consult with America's main allies before deciding on the future of U.S. tariffs on China, seeking "collective leverage" to strengthen his hand against Beijing if he is elected president, Biden top advisers said.

-The U.S. Supreme Court dealt setbacks to Republicans by allowing extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to Trump's re-election chances. -Only a handful of this year's gubernatorial races are expected to be competitive with either Democratic and Republican candidates enjoying commanding leads in most of the 11 states and two territories where voters will cast ballots for governor. BY THE NUMBERS -Trump has pulled into a virtual tie with Biden in Florida, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Some 49% of likely voters favored Biden, against 47% for Trump

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -Victory by Biden could put the environment and human rights at the top of America's agenda with Brazil, complicating relations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and jeopardizing trade, diplomats and analysts say. INVESTOR VIEW Wall Street could see sharp swings in trading after the election. But there are safeguards in place to keep the stock market or equity futures from sliding out of control.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct. 29: -Trump holds outdoor rally in Tampa, Florida -Trump holds evening event in Fayetteville, North Carolina -Biden holds drive-in rally in Broward County, Florida -Bidel holds drive-in rally in Tampa, Florida Refinitiv customers: see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election (Editing by Giles Elgood and Frances Kerry)

