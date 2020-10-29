Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Labour leader Starmer apologises for anti-semitism failings on 'day of shame'

"Never again will we fail to tackle anti-Semitism and never again will we lose your trust." The EHRC said the Labour Party was responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act: political interference in anti-Semitism complaints; failure to provide proper training to handle the complaints and harassment.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:42 IST
UK Labour leader Starmer apologises for anti-semitism failings on 'day of shame'

British Labour leader Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised for his party's failure to deal with anti-semitism in its ranks after an official report said it was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found serious failings in the party's leadership in addressing anti-Semitism, and an inadequate process for handling complaints, after launching an investigation into allegations made under the previous leadership of left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn's tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and criticism of the leader's response. Starmer said he accepted the report "in full" and would implement all its recommendations.

"It is a day of shame for the Labour Party. We have failed Jewish people... I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused," said Starmer, who held a senior role under Corbyn's leadership. "Never again will we fail to tackle anti-Semitism and never again will we lose your trust."

The EHRC said the Labour Party was responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act: political interference in anti-Semitism complaints; failure to provide proper training to handle the complaints and harassment. "This is inexcusable and appeared to be a result of a lack of willingness to tackle anti-Semitism rather than an inability to do so," Caroline Waters, interim chair of the EHRC, said.

Corbyn said anti-Semitism was "absolutely abhorrent, wrong and responsible for some of humanity's greatest crimes". "As Leader of the Labour Party I was always determined to eliminate all forms of racism and root out the cancer of anti-Semitism," he said, adding that he did not accept all the report's findings and the scale of the problem had been overstated for political reasons.

The party which governed Britain for 13 years from 1997 under the leadership of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown has sought to draw a line under the Corbyn era with the appointment of the country's former public prosecutor Starmer. Corbyn's Labour was soundly beaten by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in a December election, and Starmer is seeking to break with the past in time for the next election, scheduled for 2024.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is China a Fourth Party to Jammu and Kashmir dispute?

By Dr Shabir Choudhry Up till October 26, 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was one political entity. After that, Jammu and Kashmirs sovereignty was compromised because a Muslim neighbour, Pakistan, despite the Standstill Agreement, attacked Jammu an...

Overcrowding in festive season, pollution, lax behaviour causing rise in cases: Experts

Milling crowd in festive season, increase in pollution level and laxity in behaviour by many people in observing COVID-19 safety norms have led to a massive surge in daily cases in the last few days in the national capital, experts said on ...

Strengthen testing, tracking, treatment strategy during festivals: Centre to Delhi, Kerala, Bengal

The Centre on Thursday advised Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, witnessing a significant rise in coronavirus cases, to gear up the testing, tracking and treatment strategy during the festive season and put an additional thrust on public aware...

Investing in African Mining Indaba announces cancellation of 2021 edition

Investing in African Mining Indaba MI MiningIndaba.com, part of Hyve Group PLC, announces with regret the cancellation of the 2021 edition, due to take place 1-4 February 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will return on 7-10 Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020