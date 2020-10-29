Prez greets citizens on Eid-e-Milad, says let's work for peace and harmony in country

Left Menu
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on Eid-e-Milad, to be celebrated Friday, and asked all to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:51 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on Eid-e-Milad, to be celebrated Friday, and asked all to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country. "I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi," Kovind said in his message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

He said Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony, Kovind said.

"According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," the President said, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan..

