Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast former president Gbagbo breaks silence to warn of election 'catastrophe'

On the last day of campaigning ahead of the vote, Gbagbo said he felt compelled to give his first interview since being arrested in 2011 for his role in a civil war sparked by his refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara in the previous year's election. The International Criminal Court acquitted him last year of war crimes charges related to the conflict, in which 3,000 people were killed.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:10 IST
Ivory Coast former president Gbagbo breaks silence to warn of election 'catastrophe'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo warned on Thursday the West African nation faced a catastrophe if candidates in Saturday's presidential election do not resolve a standoff that has led to violent protests and an opposition call for boycott.

Unidentified assailants torched several vehicles and assaulted residents in the commercial capital Abidjan late on Wednesday, police said, underscoring the tense atmosphere in a race marred by sometimes deadly clashes over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third term. On the last day of campaigning ahead of the vote, Gbagbo said he felt compelled to give his first interview since being arrested in 2011 for his role in a civil war sparked by his refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara in the previous year's election.

The International Criminal Court acquitted him last year of war crimes charges related to the conflict, in which 3,000 people were killed. "What we're headed towards is catastrophe, that's why I'm talking," he told French television network TV5Monde.

Sporadic violence has killed around 30 people since August, when Ouattara announced his candidacy, a move the opposition says violates the constitution. His two main challengers - former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Affi N'Guessan - have called on supporters to prevent the vote from taking place. The events have stoked fears about a slide into violence and consequent economic fallout in the world's top cocoa producer.

Gbagbo, who has not been granted a passport to return home from Europe and whose candidacy in the current race was barred by the authorities, said he agreed with the opposition's stance on term limits, but urged all sides to talk. "The people should sit down and talk," he said. "The quarrel is taking us towards the abyss."

Ouattara says the government is deploying 35,000 security force members on election day to make sure voting is peaceful. In Abidjan's Yopoupon district, a stronghold of Gbagbo supporters, the blackened shell of a bus lay on a road scorched the previous night. "Given everything that's going on, we're worried," said 43-year-old resident Fernand Labouke.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-US partnership has grown in every domain: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday stated that there was a sense of satisfaction that the partnership between India and the United States had grown in every domain during the 22 Ministerial Dialogue....

Austria prepares tighter restrictions as new daily COVID cases pass 4,000

Austria will announce tighter restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Saturday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, as the daily tally of new cases surged past 4,000 to a new record on Thursday.The Alpine nations conservative-led ...

Judge grants 9-month delay to Meghan's lawsuit against paper

A British judge on Thursday granted a request by the Duchess of Sussex to postpone the trial of her invasion of privacy lawsuit against the publisher of a British newspaper that published portions of a private letter she wrote to her father...

Polish abortion protests go global

Thousands of protesters in cities around the world have gathered over the past days in support of Poles who have taken to the streets after a court ruling further limited the countrys restrictive abortion laws.In the week since the Constitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020