How can Oct event find mention in September book? BJP leader

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ChDadaPatil)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday took a dig at NCP president Sharad Pawar over contents of his letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on his coffee table book "Jan Rajyapal" . In a letter to Koshyari dated October 21, Pawar said he was in receipt of his coffee table book but caustically added that the publication has no mention of the Governor's advice to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on secularism.

Earlier this month, Koshyari had written a letter to Thackeray over the delay in reopening places of worship, shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, and sought to know if he has turned "secular". Patil joined issues with Pawar and wondered how he expected the mention of the October letter controversy between Koshyari and the chief minister in a book that was released in September.

In a written statement, Patil said, The NCP chief, in a letter to the governor, had wondered over no mention of the letter controversy over chief minister Thackerays decision of not reopening religious places in the state. "The incident (letter row) took place in October, but Koshyaris coffee table book was released in September. I still wonder how Pawar missed this fact but mentioned it distinctly in his letter to the governor," the former state minister said.

The Governors book has photographs of Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar taking oath in November last year, he said. "Going by the current crisis in the state, Pawar should tell us whether he repents his decision of form the three-party government (Sena-NCP-Congress) in the state, Patil asked.

"I also wonder whether Pawar is hurt because the book does not have a single picture of him with Koshyari. This may be the reason behind the wounded tone of Pawars letter to the governor, the BJP leader said. Koshyari took over as governor in September last year when the BJP was in power in the state. In November, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government assumed office.

The book "Jan Rajyapal" (people's Governor) showcases the Governors one year in office. The NCP chief had also taken a swipe at the book's title, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution.

