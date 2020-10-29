Bihar sees 55.69 pc polling in first phase of assembly elections

Bihar saw a final voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. It was the first time voters had come out to exercise their franchise in an assembly election in the constraints posed by COVID-19.

"Voter turnout phase 1 across 71 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 - a robust 55.69% despite covid pandemic constraints." Election Commission spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said in a tweet. The first phase of polling was held on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the first phase of the 2015 Bihar assembly elections was 54.94 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was 53.54 per cent and the voter turnout in first phase assembly elections this year is higher than both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Bihar will go for two more phases of polls and the results will be announced on November 10 (ANI)