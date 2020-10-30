Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naveen Patnaik takes China's name in poll meeting

Amid the prevailing tension in the Sino-India border, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said at a public meeting for Balasore by-election that his father Biju Patnaik, who was also a CM of the state, was in favour of developing missiles which could scare China.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:38 IST
Naveen Patnaik takes China's name in poll meeting

Amid the prevailing tension in the Sino-India border, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said at a public meeting for Balasore by-election that his father Biju Patnaik, who was also a CM of the state, was in favour of developing missiles which could scare China. While addressing his second virtual rally for the November 3 assembly by-election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president also spoke on the accolades received by his government by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) in disaster management.

"While visiting Balasore, two persons came to my mind. They are Biju Babu and Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Biju Babu used to tell Dr Kalam to make such a missile in Chandipur (in Balasore district) which can scare China," Patnaik said while addressing the voters.

Chandipur in Balasore district has an Integrated Test Range which is a well equipped Test and Evaluation centre of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). It has been set up to provide safe and reliable launch facilities for performance evaluation of rockets, missiles and air-borne weapon system. Dr Kalam, who later became the President of India, was associated with the DRDO between 1992 and 1999. In his third stint as chief minister, Biju Patnaik was at the helm in Odisha from 1990 to 1995.

"Whenever there is a missile test-fire from Balasore district, two patriots - Biju Patnaik and Dr Kalam - come to my mind," Patnaik said. He also said that India tested its land-to-land Prithivi missile for the first time in Chandipur in 1993 when Biju Patnaik was the chief minister.

After Biju Patnaik died in 1997, a regional party headed by Naveen Patnaik is named after Biju Patnaik. Patnaik said that during the past 21 years, Odisha has turned out to be a model in disaster management across the globe and won accolades from the UN and the WHO.

Patnaik also listed the developmental works that his government has taken up in Balasore..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nice attack points to continued Tunisian struggle with jihadists

Though French police believe the attacker who killed three people in Nice on Thursday is a Tunisian, the North African democracy has made big strides in tackling the jihadist threat in recent years. A French police source told Reuters the m...

CSK beat KKR by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in an IPL match here on Thursday.Brief Scores KKR 1725 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 87, Dinesh Karthik 21 not out, Lungi Ngidi 234. CSK 1784 in 20 overs Ruturaj Gaekwad 72, Ravindra J...

Muslims have 'right to punish' French, says Malaysia's Mahathir

Malaysias former premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday Muslims have a right to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past but he did not approve of the killing of a French teacher over his use of cartoons of the Prophe...

ANALYSIS-Trump woos LGBT+ Americans as polls hand gay vote to Biden

Supporters say Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in history yet U.S. policy experts point to his record and polls show much stronger LGBT support for Democratic rival Joe Biden.Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020