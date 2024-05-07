Left Menu

SRF Q4 profit plunges 25% to Rs 422 crore

SRF Ltd's Q4 net profit fell 25% to Rs 422 crore due to lower income. Revenue declined 6% to Rs 3,570 crore. In FY24, revenue decreased 12% to Rs 13,139 crore and PAT dropped 38% to Rs 1,336 crore. Recovery in the chemicals business is expected in H2FY25 as SRF marks 50 years of manufacturing in 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:12 IST
SRF Q4 profit plunges 25% to Rs 422 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Chemical firm SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 422 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 on lower income.

''The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased 25 per cent from Rs 562 crore to Rs 422 crore in Q4FY24 when compared with the corresponding period of the last year,'' SRF said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue of the company declined 6 per cent to Rs 3,570 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 3,778 crore in the year-ago period.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, SRF's revenue decreased 12 per cent to Rs 13,139 crore from Rs 14,870 crore in the preceding year.

The company's profit after tax decreased 38 per cent to Rs 1,336 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2,162 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

SRF Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, ''While the general performance has been weak, we have seen a reasonable recovery in our chemicals business in the fourth quarter, as we had envisaged. We believe that this recovery will pick up pace in the second half of FY25.'' In 2024, SRF commemorates 50 years since the start of manufacturing.

With an annual turnover of Rs 12,910 crore (USD 1.6 billion), the company's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles and coated and laminated fabrics.

The company has 13 manufacturing plants in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary. It exports to 100-plus countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024