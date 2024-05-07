PM Modi: Polling in 3rd phase signals "expiry date" of INDI alliance
PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling in 3rd phase has made it clear that June 4 is "expiry date" of INDI alliance: PM Modi at rally in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur
MORNING BID EUROPE-Relief rally follows week to forget
ECI Announces Repoll in 8 Arunachal Polling Stations
Riots, murders, gang wars were Samajwadi Party government's identity: PM Modi at poll rally in Aligarh.
Congress has followed policy of appeasement but done nothing to improve social, economic condition of Muslims: PM Modi at Aligarh rally.