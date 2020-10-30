Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana

New Zealand voted on the two referendums this month while casting ballots during a general election that returned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to power. Issuing preliminary results, the commission said there are nearly half a million mostly overseas-based special votes still to be counted.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 07:57 IST
New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana

New Zealand has provisionally voted to legalise euthanasia but is on course to reject law changes that would allow recreational marijuana use, the country's Electoral Commission said on Friday. New Zealand voted on the two referendums this month while casting ballots during a general election that returned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to power.

Issuing preliminary results, the commission said there are nearly half a million mostly overseas-based special votes still to be counted. These votes will not be enough to alter the vote on euthanasia but may be enough to swing the count on recreational marijuana, it said. Full results will be published on Nov. 6, but with more than 65.2% of voters in favour of the recently passed legislation permitting euthanasia, New Zealand will become the seventh country to allow assisted suicide.

The law - which allows terminal patients with less than six months to live to request assisted suicide - will come into effect in November 2021. Those requesting euthanasia will have to be 18 and will need the approval of two doctors.

While euthanasia has been endorsed, recreational marijuana use is still up in the air. New Zealand's Electoral Commission said 53.1% of voters opposed the country becoming only the third to legalise the adult use and sale of cannabis, following Canada and Uruguay.

In 2017, Ardern supported the cannabis referendum plan in order to secure enough support to form a coalition government. Ardern throughout the campaign refused to say which way she would vote, but a representative on Friday said the prime minister voted in support of both referendums.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP; Coronavirus forces Mexicans to celebrate and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP, Vale dam compensation dealBrazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a lawsuit contesting a compensation package for victims from a 2015 co...

Decision conflict before cancer surgery correlates with lower activity after surgery: Study

Nearly one-third of cancer patients who decide to undergo surgery for their condition may have second thoughts, and this decision conflict may lead to less favourable treatment outcomes in both near and long term, according to a team of inv...

Google One brings VPN for Android service, Pro Sessions for 2TB plan members

Google One is bringing a new VPN for Android service for its 2TB and higher plan subscribers, providing an extra layer of online protection by encrypting the devices online traffic. It adds to the other existing member benefits included wit...

NASA's OSIRIS-REx successfully stows sample of asteroid Bennu

NASAs Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully stowed the spacecrafts Sample Return Capsule SRC and its abundant sample of asteroid Bennu. On Wednesday, Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020