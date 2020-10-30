Left Menu
Development News Edition

This election is choice between 'American dream' and 'socialist nightmare': Trump

The November 3 presidential election is a choice between "the American dream and a socialist nightmare", President Donald Trump told his supporters as hit out at his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, calling him the "worst" candidate in the history of US presidential politics.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:36 IST
This election is choice between 'American dream' and 'socialist nightmare': Trump

The November 3 presidential election is a choice between "the American dream and a socialist nightmare", President Donald Trump told his supporters as hit out at his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, calling him the "worst" candidate in the history of US presidential politics. Trump, who represents the Republican Party, is currently trailing in the opinion polls but is fast catching up. Addressing an election rally in Tampa on Thursday, Trump said, "This election is a choice between the American dream and a socialist nightmare." The US would end up like Venezuela if Biden is voted to power, he said.

"This (the US) would be -- if they (Democrats) get in -- a very, very, very large version of Venezuela," the president said. Trump, 77, was joined by First Lady Melania Trump, 55.

Trump said as long as he is the president, America will never be a socialist country. "This election will decide whether our children are condemned to the misery of socialism or if they’re able to inherit the American dream,” he continued. “We're going to defeat the Marxists and the socialists and the rioters and the flag burners and the left wing extremists. We're going to defeat the anarchists. With your support, we will fight for American workers," the president said.

Hitting out at Biden, 77, Trump said he is running against the worst candidate. “I'm running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. I don't care. Win, lose, or draw, this is the worst candidate in the history," he said.

Trump said his opponent stands with socialistic communist spirit, while he stands with the "proud people of Cuba and Nicaragua and Venezuela in their righteous struggle for freedom". Even though Trump is lagging behind Biden in national polls and in surveys in key swing states, the Republican leader asserted that he will win the key battleground states. “In five days from now, we are going to win Florida and we're going to win four more years in the White House. And we're going on to win a record share of the Hispanic-American votes...We're doing incredibly all over. And this isn't based on polls. This is based on fact. This is based on votes that are coming in. But you have to get out and vote. We are creating the greatest red wave in the history of our country,” Trump said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australian scientists find huge new healthy coral reef off northern coastAustralian scientists found a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds the height of the Empir...

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Incs third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.Net sales rose to 96.15 billion in the third qu...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves Beasley facing felony chargesMinnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. ...

UK Companies Positive on Doing Business in India and Committed to Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released UK India Business Councils Doing Business in India Report 2020 at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during his virtual visit to India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020