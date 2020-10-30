Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saat Nischay Yojana is biggest scam in Bihar's history: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday termed Nitish Kumar's "Saat Nischay Yojana" (Seven Resolves Scheme) as the biggest scam in the history of Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:52 IST
Saat Nischay Yojana is biggest scam in Bihar's history: Chirag Paswan
LJP chief Chirag Paswan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday termed Nitish Kumar's "Saat Nischay Yojana" (Seven Resolves Scheme) as the biggest scam in the history of Bihar.

"This is just the beginning. Whoever is associated with "Saat Nischay Yojana" will be investigated and action will be taken. I kept on saying that "Saat Nischay Yojana" is the biggest scam in the history of Bihar and this should be investigated fully. Just because of investigation they are in fear. Why is Nitish Kumar scared when we are just talking about the investigation," Chirag said. Chirag also reacted to the Munger firing incident and blamed Nitish Kumar for the episode.

"These kinds of instances increased in Bihar. My Lok Sabha constituency, Jamui have also faced similar incidents. If the state's Chief Minister's thinking is focussed on the caste system, then what can we expect. This is an attempt to do social engineering to indulge in vote bank politics. Chief Minister is fully responsible for it as someone must have given the orders," he added. Income tax on Thursday raided 15 locations which belonged to two contractors who are associated with Jal Nal Yojana.

The Rs 2.7 lakh crore 'Saat Nishchay' (Seven Resolves) scheme was announced by Nitish Kumar before the 2015 Assembly elections which he had fought against the BJP as part of the Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress. Electricity, sewage connection, toilets, piped drinking water and metallic roads, water to farmer's field were some of the components of the scheme, which was launched to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar. Paswan, chief of the LJP--a former ally of the NDA--has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself as "Modi's Hanuman".

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. Bihar will go for two more phases of polls and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

JKAP chief condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

JK Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district, saying such violent incidents add to miseries and sufferings of people.&#160;&#160; Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam an...

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his countrys values and freedom of beli...

New IAG boss warns of more cuts as COVID crisis drags on

The new boss of British Airways-owner IAG warned he may have to strip even more costs from the business as a second wave of COVID-19 leaves its airlines staring at a bleak winter with very little travel.Forecasting fourth-quarter capacity a...

Stokes' success mantra: I am never happy with where I am as player

His peers, seniors and even critics cant help being in awe of the brilliance that defines Ben Stokes career but the World Cup-winning English cricketer prefers being mostly unhappy with his performances to ensure that improvement never stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020