Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena, Congress attack BJP for 'silence' over Munger firing

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', said the BJP was, however, quick to pounce on and "communalise" the killing of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April this year. One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone- pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:51 IST
Sena, Congress attack BJP for 'silence' over Munger firing

The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', said the BJP was, however, quick to pounce on and "communalise" the killing of two sadhus by a mob in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April this year.

One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone- pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk. "If this incident had happened in Maharashtra or West Bengal (opposition ruled states), the BJP would have raised a hue and cry. Why are those who tried to communalise the Palghar lynching quiet over Munger?" the editorial asked.

"Didn't the fake Hindutvawadis feel the insult of Goddess Durga and wasn't the subsequent firing symbol of jungle raj? "Has the BJP put on the glasses of secularism?" the Marathi daily asked, further hitting out at the Sena's former ally. The BJP also came under fire from the state Congress with its spokesperson Sachin Sawant claiming the NDA lead constituent indulged in opportunistic Hindutva politics.

"When the Palghar incident took place, the BJP demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra home minister, However, the party has not uttered a word on Munger," Sawant said..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

DAE to build incubation centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Indore to work with startups: AEC chairman

The Department of Atomic Energy DAE will be establishing incubation centres at its units in the financial capital, Indore and Kalpakkam near Chennai, to help entrepreneurs develop nuclear products for the society based on nuclear technologi...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shakes Turkey's Aegean coast

An earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 shook Turkeys Aegean coast on Friday, Turkeys Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency AFAD said.The epicenter was some 17 km 11 miles off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said...

Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

Southern European government bond yields rose on Friday as Spain joined other countries on the continent in imposing tougher rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regio...

IRB InvIT Q2 revenue at Rs 296 cr

IRB InvIT, Indias first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Friday said its revenue for the September quarter declined to Rs 296 crore. It had clocked a revenue of Rs 301 crore for the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020