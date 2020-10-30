Left Menu
Much still to do on Brexit trade deal, EU's Barnier says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:05 IST
Much still to do on Brexit trade deal, EU's Barnier says

The European Union and Britain are working hard for a Brexit trade deal but much remains to be done, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

"After 7 days of intensive negotiations in London, talks continue with (UK chief negotiator) David Frost and his team in Brussels," Barnier said in a tweet.

"Working hard for an agreement. Much remains to be done," he said.

