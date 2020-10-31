Left Menu
After COVID-19 ends, arrangement for Lord Ram's 'darshan' from every village will be made: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday said after the coronavirus pandemic ends, arrangements will be made for "darshan" of Lord Ram from every village in the state "In Ayodhya, construction of Ram temple is on.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 31-10-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"In Ayodhya, construction of Ram temple is on. Had there been no COVID-19, we would have made arrangements to send everyone from villages to Ayodha." the CM said while addressing a gathering here. "After the end of pandemic, everyone will have 'darshan' of Lord Ram'," he said

The chief minister was at Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot's Lalapur village on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti.

